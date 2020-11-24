Heavy rain, gales for parts of South Island

Heavy rain and gales are on the cards for parts of central and southern New Zealand over the weekend.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

MetService has issued a raft of weather warnings and watches from Saturday morning into Sunday.

The South Island is expected to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland's ranges, Fiordland, and the headwaters of lakes and rivers in both Canterbury and Otago.

Thunderstorms are possible for these areas, with between 20 to 100 millimetres of rain expected to fall.

A strong wind warning is in place for Southland, Fiordland, Stewart Island, Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country, Christchurch, the Canterbury Plains, Southern Lakes, Central Otago, Clutha, Dunedin and north Otago.

Gusts in exposed places could reach between 120 to 130 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of Buller and Westland until Saturday night.