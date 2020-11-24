TODAY |

Heavy rain forecast for parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents in parts of the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne are being warned of heavy rain which could cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips. 

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

On Thursday morning, MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki, and Gisborne north of Ruatoria. The warning is is in place until 5pm. 

People can expect up to 60mm more rain to fall on top of what’s already fallen, especially about the ranges. 

Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm per hour are expected. 


New Zealand
Weather News
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Truck driver, Middlemore visitor among 13 new community Covid cases
2
Rest of NZ likely to stay at L2 while Auckland at high levels
3
Over 100 Pasifika overstayers deported last year during pandemic
4
New locations of interest entries added, all in South Auckland
5
Pasifika community leader slams health system after horror Covid experience
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One dead after Otago helicopter crash
08:27

Pasifika community leader slams health system after horror Covid experience

Software developer: New MIQ lottery improvement, but flaws remain

Air NZ embark on eco-friendly journey with goal of electric plane