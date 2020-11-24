Heavy rain forecast for parts of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne

Residents in parts of the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne are being warned of heavy rain which could cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and surface flooding and slips.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

On Thursday morning, MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki, and Gisborne north of Ruatoria. The warning is is in place until 5pm.

People can expect up to 60mm more rain to fall on top of what’s already fallen, especially about the ranges.

Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm per hour are expected.