Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland

Homes have been evacuated in parts of Auckland after heavy rain caused extensive flooding across the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received more than 150 calls for assistance, mainly for flooding at residential properties and to help people trapped in their cars.

The worst affected areas were the city's west, with parts of the North Shore also affected.

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher told Breakfast for anyone advised to evacuate, that that overrides any Covid-19 alert level requirements to stay a home.

"It's important for people to know that if they do need to evacuate, they can't seek shelter at home, that they should do that and they should do it safely," she said.

"If people do need to evacuate, still try and bring their essential items with them, if they can bring a face mask do that and where possible do try and keep in their family bubbles, but absolutely their safety is paramount."

Shelter is available for those who need it at the Auckland Council buildings at 6 Henderson Valley Road, but Kelleher advised people to avoid driving through flooded roads which could be dangerous.

She said the flooding was "an evolving situation" and that they'd have a better picture of the damage in the daylight.

She said emergency services had been accessing affected areas overnight, but darkness and access was making the job challenging.

"Weather can be unpredictable and this is one of those situations where the weather conditions have been a lot worse than expected," Kelleher said.

"We can for Auckland at times have very localised events that are difficult to predict at a regional level."