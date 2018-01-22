Heavy rain and thunderstorms could strike during rush hour commute in Auckland

A heavy rain watch is in effect for Northland and Auckland with the chance of thunderstorms affecting the commute home from work.

According to the MetService there is a heavy rain warning with possible thunderstorms for Auckland from 6pm tonight extending to 12pm tomorrow.

Northland has a similar warning which was valid from noon today until 9am tomorrow.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett says the wild weather is coming in from the sub tropics.

"There will be some thunder feeding down from the sub-tropics, which might bring some heavy bursts of rain for Auckland into the evening.

"The system might also bring a soggy start to Northland and Auckland tomorrow morning," Corbett says.