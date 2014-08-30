Heavy rain and severe winds forecast to hit parts of New Zealand

Severe weather warnings have been issued by MetService for central and northern parts of New Zealand, with heavy rain and strong winds expected today and tomorrow afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

An active front is forecast to move eastwards across the country today, followed by a period of heavy rain and gale north to north-westerlies for many places, then followed by a strong and unsettled westerly flow into Monday, reported MetService.

Heavy rain warnings are currently issued for Westland, Buller, Nelson and the north and west of Marlborough, and for the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki.

In addition to this, strong wind warnings are in force during today for Canterbury High Country, inland Marlborough and the Sounds, Wellington, southern Wairarapa, Taranaki, Whanganui and Taihape.

MetService are warning that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips may further create hazardous driving conditions.

These periods of heavy rain are predicted to continue through to Monday afternoon with the Tararua Range expecting heavy rain till Monday 3pm.