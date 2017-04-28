 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Health service review prompted by murder of autistic daughter to begin

share

Kim Savage 

1 NEWS Reporter

A review of health services for high needs people in Nelson and Marlborough prompted by the case of Donella Knox, who was convicted of murdering her autistic daughter Ruby, will start this month.

Depression (file picture).

File picture.

Source: istock.com

Knox, 49, drugged and suffocated her daughter Ruby at their Blenheim home last year, after many years spent fighting for more medical assistance. She was sentenced in December to four years imprisonment, the judge referring to it as a once in a generation case.

Nelson Marlborough Health today confirmed an external review of its services will begin this month, and will be led by Rosemary Marks, a developmental paediatrician at Starship Children's Hospital.

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Nick Baker said he expects the part of the review which focuses on the care and treatment Ruby received will validate health professionals' efforts to provide care to Ruby.

The review will look to identity improvements to the system the DHB uses to transition high needs people from paediatrics care to adult care, as well as identifying risks when parents and caregivers decline support or healthcare, and identifying how professionals should respond when they have concerns about possible family violence when a potential victim is over age 17, but unable to care for themselves.

It's not clear when the review will be completed.

Related

Marlborough

Nelson

Health

Kim Savage

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:17
2
She was appearing with ex-baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but all eyes were only on Jennifer Lopez.

Watch: What is she wearing? Almost nude J-Lo leaves Latin Billboard Awards viewers gobsmacked

00:42
3
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:22
4
About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.

Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

00:44
5
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ