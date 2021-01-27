Health Ministry confirms two possible Covid-19 cases being investigated in Auckland community

Two possible Covid-19 cases are being investigated in the Auckland community today after positive test results.

The Ministry of Health confirmed to 1 NEWS the pair had both been staying at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel, the same managed isolation facility where the recent Northland community case was.

"The two former returnees both returned a positive test for Covid-19, however it is yet to be confirmed if they are recent or historic infections. Further urgent testing is being carried out this evening," the ministry says in a statement.

"The two people are asymptomatic and have already completed their managed isolation and previously returned two negative tests.

"As a precaution, public health staff are checking details with the individuals about their movements since they left managed isolation to identify close and casual contacts if contact tracing is required."

Both individuals are currently self-isolating at home.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay gave more details on what will happen next.

"There’s every possibility that the results were weak positives, with a low dose of the infection or that it was a historic case, but they are wanting to be sure so are re-testing them.

"I would expect that if authorities discover they are confirmed positive cases they will let us know immediately rather than waiting for tomorrow’s 1pm briefing."

The news comes as Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced the woman in Northland who contracted Covid-19 has now recovered and is continuing to isolate at home.

The 56-year-old woman completed a 14-day stay in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland on January 13, after travelling back to New Zealand from Europe. On Sunday health officials confirmed she'd tested positive for the virus.

Today Bloomfield said upon further consideration by health officials, it was deemed only 11 people were "genuine" close contacts of the Northland woman, as opposed to the 16 reported yesterday. All 16 were tested and returned a negative test result.

The 11 genuine close contacts remain in isolation.

Testing also continues for the 353 guests that had left the Pullman Hotel between January 9 and 24 after completing their managed isolation stay.