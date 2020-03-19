Health alert issued after person who visited tourist attractions contracts Covid-19

A health alert has been issued after a person who recently visited Rotorua and Taupō before flying to Japan tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival there.
Public Health agency Toi Te Ora said today the person had visited tourist attractions in both Rotorua and Taupō.
The two places are:
- Wairakei Terraces, Taupō, Thursday August 6, between 6pm – 7pm
- Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland, Rotorua, Friday August 7, between 9am – 10.15am
Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet said "if you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed.
"You should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and if you develop any symptoms you should immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested."
The agency said it can take between 1-14 days before symptoms develo pafter exposure to Covid-19, so anyone who visited those places at those times should be vigilant.
Symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, runny nose and temporary loss of smell.
"If you develop one or more of these symptoms, stay home and call your General Practice or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice and to arrange to get tested."