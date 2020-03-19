Health alert issued after person who visited tourist attractions contracts Covid-19

A health alert has been issued after a person who recently visited Rotorua and Taupō before flying to Japan tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival there.

Rotorua. Source: istock.com

Public Health agency Toi Te Ora said today the person had visited tourist attractions in both Rotorua and Taupō.

The two places are:

- Wairakei Terraces, Taupō, Thursday August 6, between 6pm – 7pm

- Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland, Rotorua, Friday August 7, between 9am – 10.15am

Medical Officer of Health Dr Neil de Wet said "if you were at one of these places at these dates and times there is a small possibility that you may have been exposed.

"You should monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and if you develop any symptoms you should immediately self-isolate and arrange to get tested."

The agency said it can take between 1-14 days before symptoms develo pafter exposure to Covid-19, so anyone who visited those places at those times should be vigilant.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, runny nose and temporary loss of smell.