Hawke's Bay farmer wants dogs attacking sheep put down after 'demoralising' spate

A Hawke's Bay farmer who has lost more than 120 lambs in attacks this year is calling for dogs that attack livestock to be put down and for farmers to make sure they know where their dogs are.

Hastings farmers Colin and Denise Davis say they've had attacks on their sheep at a five properties, including three attacks on one property.

"It's pretty demolralising, really," Mr Davis told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"So far we've lost 123 lambs. Between the value of the lambs, the labour, cost of disposing of lambs, we're getting very close to a loss of around $25,000 so far this season.

"It's disheartening, it's sickening. It's really starting to get us down a little bit."

Mr Davis said any dog that is involved in an attack should be humanely put down because "once a dog attacks it'll continue to do so".

And he wants owners to take responsibility for their dogs. "Ensure they know where they are," he said.

The couple are not the only Hawke's Bay farmers affected. Local dogs have been attacking and killing sheep on farms in the area in record numbers.

"So far there've been 14 attacks in and around Hastings - Clive, Havelock North. And 166 sheep have been killed," Mr Davis said.

Police assisted Hastings animal control to get one of the dogs that was involved in one of the attacks, he said.