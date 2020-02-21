TODAY |

Hawke's Bay DHB condemns online bullying of person with Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) has condemned the online bullying of a person who contracted Covid-19 as "unacceptable".

Marine Parade, Napier. Source: istock.com

In a statement today, HBDHB's Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said the DHB was aware of one case in particular where a person was subjected to "sustained" attacks online.

"We understand there is a high level of anxiety in the community, but it is not acceptable to attack people who have been caught up in this pandemic," Mr Jones said.

"This person took all the right precautions once they were aware they may have Covid-19.

"Many people may experience only very mild symptoms, and inadvertently have been out and about, which is why the four week Government lockdown, we are currently in, is so important.

"I cannot stress enough that we need to look out for each other.

"We want people with symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested so we can manage this outbreak and recognise clusters of transmission and stop them from spreading.

"We are all in this together, please be kind to one another and help support those people who do have Covid-19 they need understanding and support."

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Coronavirus Pandemic
