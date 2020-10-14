TODAY |

Have you seen this dino? Skull stolen from travelling dinosaur roadshow in Napier

Source:  1 NEWS

The hunt is on for a dinosaur skull after it was stolen from a travelling dinosaur roadshow while it was in Napier.

Dinosaur skeleton before it's skull was stolen at The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery. Source: The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is currently touring the country showing off over 30 "lifelike dinosaurs".

However, one replica skeleton was left headless after a recent stop in Napier.

"We know how amazing some of our displays are and how awesome some might think they will look on display in their living room at home! BUT our poor skeleton really wants his head to be reunited with his body!" a post on the roadshow's Facebook page reads.

"The head has gone missing during our last day/night in Napier and we really want to hear from anyone who can help us locate it! We will offer a reward for the safe return of the head, no questions asked!

"It's not fair that the rest of the Dino-fans around New Zealand don't get to see him, because someone has taken it for their own enjoyment at home! We know this is something unusual for someone to bring home so please do SHARE this post and please get in touch if you have any information that could help."

The show will be hoping to recover the head before its next stops in Havelock North and Hastings.

