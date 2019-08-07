Hastings youth accused of 'extremely traumatic' robberies, assaults on women

A young person had been arrested after a series of alleged assaults and robberies targeting women across Central Hastings and Flaxmere.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the youth is thought to have approached the women while on their way to or from work, allegedly attacking them before demanding they hand over their money and car keys.

The young person was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Detective Sergeant James Keene.

They're due to appear in the Hastings District Court, charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Detective Sergeant Keene says the experience was "extremely traumatic" for the victims, who have been offered help through victim support.