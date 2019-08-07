TODAY |

Hastings youth accused of 'extremely traumatic' robberies, assaults on women

Source:  1 NEWS

A young person had been arrested after a series of alleged assaults and robberies targeting women across Central Hastings and Flaxmere. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the youth is thought to have approached the women while on their way to or from work, allegedly attacking them before demanding they hand over their money and car keys. 

The young person was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, according to Detective Sergeant James Keene. 

They're due to appear in the Hastings District Court, charged with two counts of robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.  

Detective Sergeant Keene says the experience was "extremely traumatic" for the victims, who have been offered help through victim support. 

Police are asking for anyone with information relating to the incidents to contact 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers. 

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Inmate found dead in her cell overnight at Auckland prison
2
Brian Tamaki suggests criticism of his lockdown flee caused earthquakes, tsunami warnings
3
Headhunters gang members arrested after wide-scale search for speeding Mercedes
4
Air NZ crew member with Covid-19 had recently been vaccinated, Ardern reveals
5
Jacinda Ardern pulls out of weekly interview slot with Mike Hosking
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Another 75,000 tonnes of toxic waste being stored near beach at Tiwai Point
01:17

NZ front and centre at Queen's Commonwealth celebrations, recognised for Covid-19 response

Brian Tamaki suggests criticism of his lockdown flee caused earthquakes, tsunami warnings
11:30

Air NZ crew member with Covid-19 had recently been vaccinated, Ardern reveals