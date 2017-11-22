 

'Happy and beautiful' Kiwi woman dies after falling from London window - coroner

A London Coroner has confirmed a "happy and beautiful" young New Zealand woman living in London died after a fall from a second storey window. 

Toni Kelly

Toni Kelly died in a "tragic accident" in London.

Source: Givealittle

Toni Kelly suffered a serious brain injury and passed away in hospital two days later.

Toni Kelly moved to London in August from New Zealand after she had registered with a teaching programme, according to the Evening Standard.  

A spokeswoman for the Inner West London Coroner said an inquest had been opened and adjourned, with a hearing set to be held on January 24.

"We can confirm she fell from the window," the spokesperson said.

A Givealittle page was created on Sunday for Ms Kelly which generated $38,296.50 as of 11.30am today. 

The page was created by Lucy Griffiths and the description writes: "Unfortunately Toni has sadly passed away due to her injuries".

"Toni was a young, happy and beautiful girl."

"In her death, Toni's organs have been donated to help save other lives in the UK. This money will help the family bring Toni home and pay for any extra expenses."

A donator on Ms Kelly's Givealittle page named Richard Chan wrote: "She was a lovely girl, friendly, full of life and a joy to be around."

The Collins family commented: "Toni will be missed terribly by all her Waiuku friends, she was a bubbly gorgeous girl who was loved by many".

