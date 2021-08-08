Hamilton woman dies two days after serious assault

A man remains in custody over a “serious assault” that left a Hamilton woman with fatal injuries, police say.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Hamilton City area inspector Andrea McBeth said police were called to a serious assault at a flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman in a critical condition, McBeth said.

McBeth said the 55-year-old was rushed to hospital, but died on Friday.

A 57-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested on Wednesday night.

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A post mortem will be conducted over the weekend, McBeth said.

McBeth said further charges relating to the incident will be considered after a post-mortem.