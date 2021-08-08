TODAY |

Hamilton woman dies two days after serious assault

Source:  1 NEWS

A man remains in custody over a “serious assault” that left a Hamilton woman with fatal injuries, police say.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Hamilton City area inspector Andrea McBeth said police were called to a serious assault at a flat in Wellington Street, Hamilton East on Wednesday afternoon.

When police arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman in a critical condition, McBeth said. 

McBeth said the 55-year-old was rushed to hospital, but died on Friday. 

A 57-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested on Wednesday night. 

He appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A post mortem will be conducted over the weekend, McBeth said. 

McBeth said further charges relating to the incident will be considered after a post-mortem. 

The 57-year-old was remanded in custody.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man charged after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert
2
Man appears in court charged with violating, murdering Lena Zhang Harrap
3
Surveillance testing uncovers Covid case in Auckland’s Clover Park
4
'Customers are losing it' — Stress for Auckland eateries in Level 3
5
Police swarm Auckland suburb after incident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Family of Lena Zhang Harrap thanks wider Auckland community for support

Plea for understanding as those who can't wear masks battle hostility

Surveillance testing uncovers Covid case in Auckland’s Clover Park

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud