Hamilton teen secures himself a job following Seven Sharp story charting his remarkable progress

Source: 1 NEWS

An inspiring Hamilton teen who overcame severe autism to graduate from high school has now secured himself a job.

Connor Bell has a thing or two to teach about perseverance and doing your best. Source: Seven Sharp

Eighteen-year-old Connor Bell bagged himself an electrical apprenticeship within days of a Seven Sharp story charting his remarkable progress though all three levels of NCEA while in foster care and coping with severe autism.

His severe autism and ADHD saw Connor take Ritalin from the age of three to try and control some of his behaviour, his foster mum Carolien Moxham admits he was “a challenge and a half”.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Connor had a goal to be "normal".

"I had a life goal and I never doubted myself,” he said.

Last week, he won the Prime Minister's Oranga Tamariki award for young people who've excelled after being taken into care.

Connor Bell is being awarded a Prime Minister’s Oranga Tamariki award for people who have excelled after being taken into care. Source: Seven Sharp

His mum is proud of that achievement, and his new electrical apprenticeship.

"It's so exciting, who would have thought this little lad getting a full-time job, five days a week, incredible," Ms Moxham told Seven Sharp.

Connor has a message for his new boss ahead of him starting work in January.

"I promise the boss I will give it my all and bring a good reputation to others in the company."

