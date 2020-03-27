Hamilton primary school students use 3D printers to design face shield parts for medical workers

It comes as the country today saw the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rise to 368.



The Te Ao Mārama students have since received 6000 orders for the mask parts, Te Ao Mārama teacher Frank Young said.



Mr Young said the demand has been crazy and he’s now making face shields around the clock.



He said it’s nice to help the community and keep himself busy with schools closed.



The school has since created an online fundraiser to continue making the face shields.



