Hamilton primary school students use 3D printers to design face shield parts for medical workers

Students at a Hamilton primary school are using 3D printers to help design and make face shield parts for medical workers and hospitals around the country.
The Shields Up project, by students at Te Ao Mārama working alongside Makers NZ Relief Work, will see disposable face masks distributed to health facilities.
The profits will go towards families affected by Covid-19.
It comes as the country today saw the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rise to 368.
The Te Ao Mārama students have since received 6000 orders for the mask parts, Te Ao Mārama teacher Frank Young said.
Mr Young said the demand has been crazy and he’s now making face shields around the clock.
He said it’s nice to help the community and keep himself busy with schools closed.
The school has since created an online fundraiser to continue making the face shields.
