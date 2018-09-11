Ham products recalled after reports of people getting sick

Pestell's Rai Bacon Company brand ham products are being recalled after reports of people getting sick after consuming the meat.

Deli meats close up. Source: istock.com

The Ministry for Primary Industries yesterday issued a notice for specific batches of Pestell's Champagne Ham, Pestell's Cooked Ham on the Bone, Pestell’s Boneless Ham, Pestell’s Boneless Ham pieces, and Pestell’s Sliced Ham Off the Bone due to he presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects all batches of Pestell's whole Ham products with a use by date up to and including January 15, 2021, as well as Pestell's Sliced Ham Off the Bone vacuum packs with a use by date up to and including December 29.

The packaged ham products are sold in selected supermarkets and other retailers nationwide, except Countdown stores.

Pestell’s Boneless Rolled Ham.

The recall also includes Pestell’s Sliced Ham served over the counter at delicatessens in Pak’nSave, New World and Four Square supermarkets in the South Island with a best before date up to and including December 7.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has advised customers to check the date and batch marking on their Pestell's ham products.

"There have been reports of illness, if you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," it said.

"Affected products should not be consumed unless the products are cooked thoroughly (piping hot all the way through)."

Pestell’s Sliced Ham.

Customers have been advised to return the product to their retailer for a full refund, or cook throughly through.

None of the affected products have been exported.