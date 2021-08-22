Half eaten loaf of Vogel's fetches $500 bid online

It's five slices, a crust and has a best before date of 5 July 2020. And the current Trade Me bid for this outdated Kiwiana kai? Over $500.
The lister, Reef12, has an on-brand 2021 reason for selling – "no longer required, as I now eat toilet paper."
Kazz01 offers Reef12 a swap for three sheets of toilet paper, who declines.
"No thanks, don't use toilet paper now. Second-hand face masks are the way forward."
For those of you wondering about thickness, as in toast or sandwich bread, Reef12 doesn't disappoint.
"It's toast, but I used some of the slices for sandwiches... didn't seem to effect the quality of the culinary journey."
Their advice for would-be bidders with a gluten intolerance?
"How about you eat the bag and throw the bread out."
As it is still the internet, there have been a few haters pop up too.
"This listing very much suits [Facebook]," Supas wrote.
But Reef12's clapback came fast.
"Ok, I will remove the listing so that you feel better about your life. Incidentally, I provide a large amount of leftover food from my catering business to all sorts of organisations.
"Just a small amount of jovial fun that hopefully raises a smile on people's faces.... but not you, aye."
Don't wory about Covid getting in the way either, the seller doesn't allow pick-ups. So this will still be a bubble friendly delivery.