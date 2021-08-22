TODAY |

Half eaten loaf of Vogel's fetches $500 bid online

Audrey Malone, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

It's five slices, a crust and has a best before date of 5 July 2020. And the current Trade Me bid for this outdated Kiwiana kai? Over $500. 

A half eaten loaf of Vogel's bread has fetched a hefty price on the online auction house. Source: Trade Me

The lister, Reef12, has an on-brand 2021 reason for selling – "no longer required, as I now eat toilet paper." 

Kazz01 offers Reef12 a swap for three sheets of toilet paper, who declines. 

"No thanks, don't use toilet paper now. Second-hand face masks are the way forward." 

For those of you wondering about thickness, as in toast or sandwich bread, Reef12 doesn't disappoint. 

"It's toast, but I used some of the slices for sandwiches... didn't seem to effect the quality of the culinary journey." 

Their advice for would-be bidders with a gluten intolerance? 

"How about you eat the bag and throw the bread out."

As it is still the internet, there have been a few haters pop up too. 

"This listing very much suits [Facebook]," Supas wrote. 

But Reef12's clapback came fast. 

"Ok, I will remove the listing so that you feel better about your life. Incidentally, I provide a large amount of leftover food from my catering business to all sorts of organisations. 

"Just a small amount of jovial fun that hopefully raises a smile on people's faces.... but not you, aye." 

Don't wory about Covid getting in the way either, the seller doesn't allow pick-ups. So this will still be a bubble friendly delivery. 

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Audrey Malone
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Group caught jet boating near Wānaka, one drove four hours
2
Live updates: Alert levels announcement at 4pm tomorrow
3
More young families asking for help this lockdown
4
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Auckland driveway
5
One person wins $11.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid locations of interest website search tool updated

Bloomfield urges Kiwis to stay home or risk a NSW-like outbreak

Chris Hipkins says Aucklanders should prepare for lockdown extension

Hipkins expects more Covid-19 community cases today