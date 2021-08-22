Half eaten loaf of Vogel's fetches $500 bid online

It's five slices, a crust and has a best before date of 5 July 2020. And the current Trade Me bid for this outdated Kiwiana kai? Over $500.

A half eaten loaf of Vogel's bread has fetched a hefty price on the online auction house. Source: Trade Me

The lister, Reef12, has an on-brand 2021 reason for selling – "no longer required, as I now eat toilet paper."

Kazz01 offers Reef12 a swap for three sheets of toilet paper, who declines.

"No thanks, don't use toilet paper now. Second-hand face masks are the way forward."

For those of you wondering about thickness, as in toast or sandwich bread, Reef12 doesn't disappoint.

"It's toast, but I used some of the slices for sandwiches... didn't seem to effect the quality of the culinary journey."

Their advice for would-be bidders with a gluten intolerance?

"How about you eat the bag and throw the bread out."

As it is still the internet, there have been a few haters pop up too.

"This listing very much suits [Facebook]," Supas wrote.

But Reef12's clapback came fast.

"Ok, I will remove the listing so that you feel better about your life. Incidentally, I provide a large amount of leftover food from my catering business to all sorts of organisations.

"Just a small amount of jovial fun that hopefully raises a smile on people's faces.... but not you, aye."