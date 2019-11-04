As Guy Fawkes mayhem gets underway, push continues to have fireworks sales banned

It's not until tomorrow, but Guy Fawkes mayhem has well and truly begun.

Firefighters have already responded to more than 40 fireworks related incidents around the country, and they're again reminding Kiwis of the risks.

It comes as Auckland Council continues to push for the public sale of fireworks to be banned.

It consulted Aucklanders last year and Councillor Cathy Casey says 90 per cent of the 8000 submissions were in favour of the move.

Ms Casey says they then got support from Councils of New Zealand at the Local Government New Zealand conference last year.

"The reason people gave for wanting the ban is purely safety - people, animals, pets and wildlife get injured, property gets damaged," she said.

Sellers 1 NEWS visited today said they've been busy over the past few days.

"Every year the number of customers is growing," one person said.

Peter Gallagher, a senior fire risk management officer with Fire and Emergency NZ, told 1 NEWS people need to be aware of the weather this year.

"Small sparks created by chemicals can burn very, very hot, and can stay alight for a long period of time, so it's important to watch wind conditions," he said.

"There are high winds around the country, it's been exceptionally warm in the bottom of the South Island, and so a lot of the area is dry. The wind has dried it out, so it's particularly dangerous."

Auckland Council and the fire service officials also have concerns about fireworks being stockpiled.

Ms Casey said instead of private sales she'd like to see a shift towards more public displays.

Mr Gallagher agreed.

"Public displays are always a safer option and it also limits the number of events, which means our resources aren't being moved around town and stretched," he explained.

But Environment Minister David Parker said the Government has no plans to change the law.

"Regulations have been tightened in the past to improve safety - including reducing the time they can be on sale, increasing the purchase age and reducing explosive content in fireworks,” he said in a statement.

“We saw a decrease in fireworks incidents last year compared to the previous two years."

Ms Casey will next week present to Parliament's governance and administration select committee, on behalf of Auckland Council.