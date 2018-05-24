Gull announces fuel price drop of 21 cents, but for two days only

Gull petrol stations have announced a birthday celebration discount, dropping its prices by 21 cents per litre today and tomorrow.

"We're celebrating our big 21st birthday," the company wrote on its website.

Pump prices at all Gull sites are lowered by 21 cents per litre of fuel from 7am this morning to midday Friday.

Gull and Z Energy are currently calling for terminal gate pricing after the Commerce Commission said competition should be greater and fuel could be cheaper for consumers in New Zealand a draft market study report in August.

Terminal gate pricing sees operators sell fuel to companies for a set wholesale price that’s publicised online.

"We believe the terminal gate price mechanism is the simplest way forward…It’s just more competition, a relatively simple way of doing it compared to others," Gull general manager Dave Bodger said at the time.