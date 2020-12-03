Growing calls for greater scrutiny of WorkSafe's role in Whakaari/White Island tragedy

There are strong calls for scrutiny of WorkSafe's role in the Whakaari / White Island tragedy.

Twenty-two people were killed and 26 others were injured after the December 9, 2020 eruption.

A spokesperson for the family of Whakaari / White Island victims Jessica and Julie Richards said having the first anniversary of the tragedy looming has been difficult.

“The anniversary, another Christmas without them, all of those family fun things that people do - that's not going to happen,” Richards family spokesperson John Mickel said.

WorkSafe on Monday laid charges against 10 companies and three individuals as part of its investigation into last year’s deadly December 9 eruption.

While the identities of all those involved and the charges they face is currently unknown, one of the companies includes Kahu Helicopters.

Kahu and another helicopter company were charged in relation to the lead up to the incident. Twelve people were airlifted from the island when it erupted.



Now, owner and chief executive Mark Law wants to know who will be reviewing the health and safety watchdog for their role.

“I think WorkSafe need to have a damn good look at themselves,” he said.

The minister in charge, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood, has since asked the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to look into WorkSafe.

“I've asked them to do some work to give me assurance as minister that WorkSafe has engaged properly throughout this episode,” he said. “They'll be coming back to me shortly with the terms of reference for that.”

Health and safety lawyer Olivia Lund said the investigation “would probably be more robust having an independent inquiry, such as a Royal Commission looking at WorkSafe's role”.

Questions have also been raised over why the rescue and recovery of victims was not a part of WorkSafe’s year-long investigation.

The National Emergency Management Agency has been charged for their role while New Zealand Police have not, despite their response being widely criticised.

Despite the concerns, Police Minister Poto Williams said she’s “confident that should anything come out, we've got processes in place to examine that”.

The rescue and recovery is subject to a coronial inquiry, but is currently on hold while the prosecutions go through the courts.

Lund said she suspected the coronial inquiry will be “on pause for at least a year, maybe longer” while some of the parties involved defend the charges against them.