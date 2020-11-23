Group wants Govt to appoint minister focusing on response to March 15 mosques attack

A Muslim advocacy group is calling on the Government to appoint a minister for the response to the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch.

Fifty-one people were killed last year during the attacks at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque.

Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism, or FAIR, says real change can't happen while agencies can pass responsibility between one-another.

It says the results of the Royal Commission need to be publicly released and acted upon with urgency.

The independent inquiry will be handed over to he Govenor-General on Thursday.