TODAY |

Group wants Govt to appoint minister focusing on response to March 15 mosques attack

Source:  1 NEWS

A Muslim advocacy group is calling on the Government to appoint a minister for the response to the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism, or FAIR, says real change can’t happen while agencies can pass responsibility between on another. Source: Breakfast

Fifty-one people were killed last year during the attacks at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque.

Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism, or FAIR, says real change can't happen while agencies can pass responsibility between one-another.

It says the results of the Royal Commission need to be publicly released and acted upon with urgency.

The independent inquiry will be handed over to he Govenor-General on Thursday.

Australian Brenton Tarrant will serve the rest of his life in prison after his sentencing in Christchurch in August.

New Zealand
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury
Politics
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Police open fire at shark from shoreline after bodyboarder killed in Australia
2
Dunedin family left with nothing after property they were renting burns down
3
Woman who was fired while on holiday awarded $15,000
4
Government wants 'Kiwi first' approach as industries call for migrant workers
5
How small is too small? 'Cosy' Wellington flat may not legally be a bedroom
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Australian online data breach may affect thousands of Kiwis
02:24

Conservation project in remote Hokianga giving struggling communities hope after Covid-19
02:13

Dunedin family left with nothing after property they were renting burns down
02:26

Good Sorts: Baby miniature horse Twiggy brings joy to rest home residents