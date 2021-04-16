TODAY |

Group of Vespa enthusiasts embarking on 2000km trip from Cape Reinga to Bluff for mental health

A group of 13 blokes are taking their round-town Vespas across hundreds of kilometres, from one end of the country to the other, in order to raise money and awareness for mental health.

Motorally Aotearoa 2021 has already raised $170,000 for their cause before starting the journey. Source: Seven Sharp

Organiser, Perry Sansom says mental health in New Zealand is at a “crisis point”.

“We have got so much to be doing that we are not doing enough of. I think there’s a lot of people in pain and we need to step up our game and help these people,” he says.

“The Vespas are built for commuting, there’s no doubting that. The ride will be a little tough and it will get a little cold and a little wet no doubt.”

The intrepid journey, called Motorally 2021 is all about mental wellbeing in action.

Regardless of ride, the boys have smashed the fundraising goal - already at over $170,000 and counting.

Mental health advocate, Sir John Kirwan rode from Whangārei to Auckland on Friday and said the most important thing is for people to make mental health awareness a part of a daily plan.

“We’ve got to talk about it round the dinner table with our kids, just normalise it, talk about our daily mental health plan just like you would looking after your fitness,” he said.

New Zealand is doing a great job but our goal needs to be having one of the best mental health stats in the developed world.


