Greg Murphy fed up with some Kiwis paying 'so much more than others' for petrol

Kiwi motor racing legend Greg Murphy is calling for more transparency between oil companies and the Government so the public are more aware about petrol price differences.

For many New Zealanders, cars are a lifeline to work and play, which means filling up at the pump is fundamental to life.

But, for something so fundamental, Murphy is questioning why prices are so different between parts of the country, including the likes of Hawke’s Bay and the Waikato.

“I know that the Government and oil companies are working together to formulate a better plan and maybe give the public more information, but we have been through this so many times," Murphy told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

“This topic has been red hot year, after year, after year, after year, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any sort of real results or transparency on the inquiries that happen around petrol prices."

He said the price variations grinds his gears.

“It’s the fact that a lot of the price differencing I’m seeing compared to where I live is 30 to 34 to 35 cents a litre depending on the type of petrol or diesel you’re putting in your car.

“I just think in this current sort of times here in New Zealand I’m trying to understand why some Kiwis are having to pay so much more than others.

Murphy understands every spot has different costs for location or transportation, or even Auckland with its own extra fuel tax.

But, he said travelling up and down the country petrol prices vary quite substantially.

“It’s been grinding my gears even more over the last few weeks.