Green Party proposes clean energy plan, focusing on 'fossil fuel free Aotearoa'

The Green Party has unveiled the first part of their proposed plans for a “fossil fuel free Aotearoa” this morning with a focus on solar energy and the end of coal use by 2030.

The Green Party revealed their Clean Energy Plan which they aim to use in the “next Green Government” which co-leader James Shaw says would ensure New Zealand begins to transition away from the use of fossil fuels.

“Our Clean Energy Plan is the first part of our transformational plan to end the use of fossil-fuels in Aotearoa. It will help to ensure our grandchildren inherit a world where they can not only survive, but thrive,” Mr Shaw said.



“When all our energy comes from the sun, the wind, and the flow of rivers, we won’t need to burn the fossil fuels that cause the climate crisis.”

As part of the plan, the Green Party has pledged to establish a Clean Energy Industry Training Plan which they say will “support thousands of people into jobs”.

The Green Party would also introduce grants to halve the price of installing solar energy products in privately-owned homes as well as offering grants and low-interest loans to businesses to make a transition as well. All 63,000 social and community homes would also be upgraded with solar panels and batteries.

The plan also includes the creation of a $250 million Clean Energy Fund which communities would be able to draw from for local renewable energy projects.

Green Party Energy Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said the plan was about creating a New Zealand Kiwis will be “proud” to pass on to the next generation.

“This plan allows us to go further and faster on climate action by supporting all of us to move to clean energy. This is a comprehensive plan to ditch fossil fuels once and for all.

“It is an investment in all of our futures, which creates firm targets, clear oversight, and an example for the world to follow.”

The plan also focuses on ending the use of coal in New Zealand with the Green Party committed to banning new industrial coal boilers within the first 100 days in Government. Their goal from there is to end coal use in New Zealand by 2030.

“Over decades, Governments have failed to respond to the climate change challenge by supporting the use of dirty fossil fuels,” Mr Shaw said.