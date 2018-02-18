Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Green MP Julie Anne Genter has announced her pregnancy at her Auckland house this morning.

Julie Anne Genter Source: Supplied

She held a press conference standing in front of a bookshelf in her lounge with her partner Peter Nunnes beside her revealing her first child will be due in August.

Ms Genter said after struggling to conceive and two misscarriages in the last couple of years the unexpected pregnancy is an "amazing coincidence".

Ms Genter said she had been focused on the election campaign and the bid for the co-leadership of the Green Party and hadn't been seeking treatment to get pregnant.

The news comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she is expecting her first child with her partner Clarke Gayford.

Ms Genter says the day Ms Ardern broke the news to the world that she was pregnant she told the prime minister she was expecting too.

"She said this is amazing.

"Clearly there's something in the water," joked Ms Genter.

Ms Genter says she's taking three months of maternity leave but hopes to work on her portfolios from her home in Auckland.

Her partner Mr Nunnes will then become a stay-at-home dad.

"[I feel] this is showing that it's possible for women to hold careers and have families at the same time."