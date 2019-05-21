Green MP Golriz Ghahraman reveals she has multiple sclerosis

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman has revealed she has multiple sclerosis (MS).

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ghahraman said in a tweet this evening that today is the first time she has spoken publicly about life with MS.

"I've learned so much about community, equality and access to care. Mostly, it showed me how strong and capable the MS and broader disability community really are - the importance of our right to representation," Ms Ghahraman wrote.

The Green MP today told MediaWorks she first learned of her diagnosis two years ago, after she began to lose eyesight in one eye.

MS is a disorder of the central nervous system.