Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick gets engaged

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is engaged to partner Nadine Walker.

Chlöe Swarbrick Source: 1 NEWS

A Green Party spokesperson said they were "very happy" for the MP and Ms Walker, who is the party's chief press secretary, "but we are respecting their privacy during this exciting time".

The drug reform spokesperson made international headlines last year, quipping "OK, boomer" at an interjecting National MP during a speech on climate change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"How many world leaders for how many decades have seen and known what is coming but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep it behind closed doors?" Ms Swarbrick asked Parliament.

"My generation and the generations after me do not have that luxury. In the year 2050 I will be 56 years old, yet right now, the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old."

National MP Todd Muller interjected saying, "That's impossible".

"OK, boomer," Ms Swarbrick shot back.

Ms Swarbrick came into Parliament in 2017, after an unsuccessful but high profile run for the Auckland mayoralty.

National MP Dan Bidois also became engaged over the holiday period, proposing to partner Courtney Simpson in the United States.

Mr Bidois came into Parliament after winning the 2018 Northcote by-election.