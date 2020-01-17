TODAY |

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick gets engaged

Source:  1 NEWS

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick is engaged to partner Nadine Walker.

Chlöe Swarbrick Source: 1 NEWS

A Green Party spokesperson said they were "very happy" for the MP and Ms Walker, who is the party's chief press secretary, "but we are respecting their privacy during this exciting time". 

The drug reform spokesperson made international headlines last year, quipping "OK, boomer" at an interjecting National MP during a speech on climate change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Green MP was calculating the average age of Parliament, when an Opposition MP interjected. Source: Parliament TV

"How many world leaders for how many decades have seen and known what is coming but have decided that it is more politically expedient to keep it behind closed doors?" Ms Swarbrick asked Parliament.

"My generation and the generations after me do not have that luxury. In the year 2050 I will be 56 years old, yet right now, the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old."

National MP Todd Muller interjected saying, "That's impossible".

"OK, boomer," Ms Swarbrick shot back. 

Ms Swarbrick came into Parliament in 2017, after an unsuccessful but high profile run for the Auckland mayoralty. 

National MP Dan Bidois also became engaged over the holiday period, proposing to partner Courtney Simpson in the United States. 

Mr Bidois came into Parliament after winning the 2018 Northcote by-election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

MPs give their thoughts on news stories from the week. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
4
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
5
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Firefighter injured during Nelson house fire

Early morning 4.2 magnitude earthquake felt by many in lower North Island
01:50

Little blue penguins get flash new homes at Napier Port

Auckland researchers develop way to 3D print 'living' plastic in world-first