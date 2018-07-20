 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Graphic warning: Confronting vision shows wreckage of car that slammed into Auckland building, killing two

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warning: Some people may find the vision upsetting

Two people were killed and a car has been left in a mangled wreck after crashing into an Auckland building early this morning.

The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.
Source: 1 NEWS

A man and a woman were found dead inside the destroyed vehicle after it veered off Pakuranga Road and crashed near Udys Road/Johns Lane, in Pakuranga, at 4.30am.

Bystanders standing on the pavement looked on as pieces of the dark Honda Accord were lifted onto a tow truck and driven away from the scene this afternoon.

Nearby, a power pole can be seen in the grass as a car grill lays next to a tree

Speaking to media today, Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police are in the early stages of their investigation but "it's pretty evident speed was a contributing factor" in the crash.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Honda Accord near Pakuranga Rd around 4.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Serious Crash Unit on 09 261 1300.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:34
1
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Graphic warning: Confronting vision shows wreckage of car that slammed into Auckland building, killing two

00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

02:24
3
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

00:34
4
Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell spoke with media today after the Pakuranga crash.

Double-fatal Auckland crash: Police say 'pretty evident speed was a contributing factor' in accident that saw car hit building

04:35
5
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

Most read story: How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.

00:32
Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Watch: US rap superstar Kendrick Lamar poses for pics with lucky fans after Auckland gym workout

Lamar stepped out of a Les Mills with a large entourage and was gracious enough to stop for fans.

Police car generic.

Three men at large after aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

The incident played out in the early hours of this morning.

01:57
Trump’s failure back up claims from US intelligence agencies came as he met President Putin in Helsinki.

'Say that again' - Trump invites Putin to White House to surprise of US National Intelligence Director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Putin to Washington later this year.