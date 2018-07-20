Graphic warning: Confronting vision shows wreckage of car that slammed into Auckland building, killing two

Warning: Some people may find the vision upsetting

Two people were killed and a car has been left in a mangled wreck after crashing into an Auckland building early this morning.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the destroyed vehicle after it veered off Pakuranga Road and crashed near Udys Road/Johns Lane, in Pakuranga, at 4.30am.

Bystanders standing on the pavement looked on as pieces of the dark Honda Accord were lifted onto a tow truck and driven away from the scene this afternoon.

Nearby, a power pole can be seen in the grass as a car grill lays next to a tree

Speaking to media today, Senior Sergeant Jono Chappell said police are in the early stages of their investigation but "it's pretty evident speed was a contributing factor" in the crash.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw a dark-coloured Honda Accord near Pakuranga Rd around 4.30am.