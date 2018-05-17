 

Grant Robertson wanting to deliver ‘healthy looking books’ but don't expect tax cuts in first Budget – Jessica Mutch

It's Budget day with Finance Minister Grant Robertson set to announce the Government's 2018 spending plan this afternoon.

1 NEWS political editor runs through what to expect in the Labour-led Government’s first Budget.
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says health, education and state housing will be the winners of the Budget.

Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today Mutch said: "Grant Robertson is wanting to deliver healthy look books and keep some money in the books for things like natural disasters."

Nearly 8000 households need help, as the government pledges to make the issue a priority in this week's budget.
She said the likelihood of tax cuts is "probably quite low".

The National Party has questioned whether Labour will be able to deliver on its promises with leader Simon Bridges accusing the Government of putting spending on foreign foreign affairs before cheaper GP visits.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will announce the Budget details at 2pm today.

1 NEWS NOW will have full coverage of the Budget from 2pm including a livestream and live updates.

Grant Robertson showed off the front page to journalists in Wellington.
