GPS tracking device leads to man being charged with stealing property from Rangiora building site

A GPS tracking device attached to stolen property has led to a man being charged with stealing equipment from a Rangiora building site.

Police say a 43-year-old Christchurch man was arrested and charged with the burglary of two building sites, in the new subdivision near Townsend Road, Rangiora.

Around 10:30pm on Wednesday November 20 the man allegedly went to the building sites where he loaded his van with landscaping equipment from one site, before removing a trailer from the neighbouring site.

Once the burglaries were discovered, police were led to the alleged offenders address by a GPS tracking device that was on the stolen property.

The vehicle involved was also identified through surveillance cameras set up by one of the builders.