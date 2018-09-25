GPS tracking device leads to man being charged with stealing property from Rangiora building site

A GPS tracking device attached to stolen property has led to a man being charged with stealing equipment from a Rangiora building site.
Police say a 43-year-old Christchurch man was arrested and charged with the burglary of two building sites, in the new subdivision near Townsend Road, Rangiora.
Around 10:30pm on Wednesday November 20 the man allegedly went to the building sites where he loaded his van with landscaping equipment from one site, before removing a trailer from the neighbouring site.
Once the burglaries were discovered, police were led to the alleged offenders address by a GPS tracking device that was on the stolen property.
The vehicle involved was also identified through surveillance cameras set up by one of the builders.
The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.