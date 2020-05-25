GP asked to apologise to woman's husband after missing opportunity to diagnose deadly breast cancer

A GP has been asked to apologise to a woman's husband after missing an opportunity to diagnose breast cancer, which the woman later died of.

The Health and Disability Commissioner released a report on the case today which states - the young mum in her 20s visited her GP with blood stained nipple discharge from her left breast six months after finishing breastfeeding her first child six months earlier.

"Her GP referred the woman for an ultrasound scan, which was reassuringly normal. The GP instructed a practice nurse to contact the woman to let her know the scan was normal, and to come back if she had any concerns," the report states.

"About eight months later, and two days after she had given birth to her second child, the woman came back for a further review. Her breast was rock hard and tender, and the GP prescribed antibiotics for possible mastitis (inflammation of the breast).

"However, the symptoms did not resolve and the GP sent an urgent request for an ultrasound scan, which confirmed a diagnosis of breast cancer. The woman sadly died three years later."

Former Commissioner Anthony Hill was critical that the GP did not refer the woman to a breast surgeon after her ultrasound scan, as required for a red flag symptom of unilateral blood-stained nipple discharge.

He considered that the omission was a missed opportunity to diagnose and treat the woman’s cancer at an earlier stage.

"[T]he inescapable fact is that [the GP] should have referred [the woman] to a breast surgeon after her scan regardless of the scan results, because of the unilateral blood-stained nipple discharge, yet she did not," Hill said.

"The failure to do so led to [the woman] being informed that her results were fine and that no scheduled follow-up was required, and placed the onus on [the woman] to follow up if she had further concerns, which was inadequate advice in the circumstances."