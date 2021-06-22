TODAY |

Govt's mycoplasma bovis response was traumatic for affected farmers

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government's poorly managed mycoplasma bovis response inflicted significant and lasting trauma on affected farmers, according to a new study.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That's according to an Otago University study looking at the impact on rural communities in the south after the discovery of the disease in 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

The Otago University study looked at the impact on rural communities in the south after the discovery of the disease in 2017.

Source: 1 NEWS

Around 180,000 animals were culled on more than 250 farms in a bid to eradicate the disease.

The study found the intrusive, impractical and inhumane nature of the eradication programme ignored local knowledge in favour of inefficient processes which upset farmers.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Farming
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fair Go: Family fed up with Air NZ as kids penalised for a few heavy packers
2
Skilled migrants awaiting residency feel let down by Government
3
Waikato tradies, customers chasing project manager for their money
4
Gayford spent more time on Neve's cake than wedding plans - Ardern
5
George Gregan still believes man suing him over $11m business is grub, cockroach and parasite
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ACC biased against women, Māori and Pasifika - agency's own analysis shows

Seven Sharp's Rhys Mathewson puts his body on the line for wrestling

Waikato tradies, customers chasing project manager for their money

Quarantine-free travel between Victoria, NZ to resume tonight