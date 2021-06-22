Govt's mycoplasma bovis response was traumatic for affected farmers

The Government's poorly managed mycoplasma bovis response inflicted significant and lasting trauma on affected farmers, according to a new study.
The Otago University study looked at the impact on rural communities in the south after the discovery of the disease in 2017.
Source: 1 NEWS
Around 180,000 animals were culled on more than 250 farms in a bid to eradicate the disease.
The study found the intrusive, impractical and inhumane nature of the eradication programme ignored local knowledge in favour of inefficient processes which upset farmers.