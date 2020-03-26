TODAY |

Govt follows up on reports of price gouging at supermarkets

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister says the Government has followed up on reports of price gouging, saying there were explanations in each instance but it is "something we will be keeping a very keen eye on.

"That is the degree we will be willing to go to protect consumers," Jacinda Ardern told media today.

Once instance that saw public backlash was of a chicken accidentally labelled as costing $32.76. 

CEO Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin later tweeted, "It’s been a busy in stores right? A team member rushing to fill shelves from 4am forgets to switch machine to 'each' labelling from kg weights and labels a few like this. Problem sorted by 8.30am before anyone buys a single chicken.

"That is all that happened #giveusabreak."

When asked today, Ms Ardern said she talked to Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi, who spoke directly to supermarket chains to ensure price gouging was not happening.

"In each case that has been raised there had been a very specific explanation for what has happened there," Ms Ardern said. 

"That is the degree we will be willing to go to to protect consumers.

"We will be following up on those reports, our expectation, from everyone at this time, is that New Zealanders are treated fairly."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
