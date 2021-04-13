Govt agency employs students to secure MIQ spots for staff

Even the Government struggles with the MIQ booking system.

People walk past a MIQ facility. Source: Getty

Government agency, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), confirmed it’s trialling a four week pilot, employing three students whose only role is to monitor the MIQ website. They will nab spots for employees living and working overseas that want respite in Aotearoa.

“Such staff have no priority access to MIQ places. Because they are often asleep when the MIQ website is updated, it is difficult for them to book a place,” an NZTE spokesperson said.

Contractually these employees are entitled to return to New Zealand to see their family and friends, the spokesperson said.

Previously, NZTE used an ad hoc system where a few permanent staff would trawl the website on occasion for those secondees wanting to come back to New Zealand.

“Our seconded staff receive support from a range of other contractors, such as travel agents and removalists, to enable them to fulfil their role as representatives of New Zealand.”

The website has faced criticism with attaining places in MIQ likened to a lottery - people sitting at their computer continuously refreshing in the hopes of getting a room for two weeks.

ACT Leader David Seymour says it highlights how ridiculous the MIQ booking system has become.

“One arm of Government is being paid to game another arms’ failing. What’s next, will the Ministry of Health pay some students to get nurses in?

“There are a million New Zealanders overseas, and many of them are trying to come home but don’t have the benefit of the taxpayer paying a student to look for spots for them.”