 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Government's 155 new state houses for regions 'a very small part of the solution'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Salvation Army says the Government's announcement it'll build 155 state house in the regions is a very small part of solving the housing shortage.

Auckland's housing crisis is seeping into the regions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford today announced 155 new state houses will be built in 15 regional centres across the country by mid-2018.

Napier will get the most with 49 new state houses, Nelson 20 and South Canterbury 19. 

The Salvation Army says people are moving out of Auckland because it's too expensive, and that's causing problems in the regions. 

"One-hundred-and-fifty-five state homes is great, but it's really just a very small part of the solution. We've just got to have more housing," Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson, Salvation Army National Director, told 1 NEWS. 

Auckland is also in for a state housing top up, with work already beginning on one big development.

The development is on a site in New Lynn in west Auckland where building has begun for 82 new state homes, including town houses and apartments, to house 300 people. 

"We've stopped the former National government's sell-off of state housing and we're going to set out to build thousands of extra high quality state houses," Mr Twyford said. 

This New Lynn project on Housing New Zealand land was started by the National government, and National says it was already doing all of what Mr Twyford announced today. 

"They've made a huge fuss about it. I can't imagine what sort of fuss he's going to make when he actually comes up with something that's his own work," said Michael Woodhouse, National's housing spokesperson.

Mr Twyford said: "What the Labour-led Government has done is given Housing New Zealand the green light to ramp up the building of new state houses." 

The building of this new development in New Lynn is set to be complete by the middle of 2020. 

Related

Property

Social Issues

01:40
Auckland's housing crisis is seeping into the regions.

More than 150 new state houses to be built in regional New Zealand in major government project

Plan outlining a factory built ready to assemble house created by Toa Architects.

Work underway on dozens of state houses in west Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

00:15
3
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs survive late scare from Blues


01:54
4
Burger and meat grown in a lab are coming to NZ, and farmers are being warned to prepare.

'This is a wake-up call' – farmers warned to wise up to threat from 'fake' meat

04:21
5
Historically significant Westoe has been owned by just two families in 144 years.

'It's like Downton Abbey' – fancy a mansion in Marton? It could be yours for under $1m

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 