Government targeting youth issues in new $4 million health and wellbeing survey

The Government is urging young New Zealanders to have a say on the issues that affect their health and wellbeing in a new survey.

People enjoy the sea and sand at a beach in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Budget 2018 set aside up to $4 million over four years for a Youth Health and Wellbeing survey.

"This Government is committed to listening to our rangatahi so we can achieve the best outcomes for youth health and wellbeing," Minister for Youth Peeni Henare said.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni thinks previous surveys on the issue have lacked funding.

"In recent years, this survey has lacked consistency and certainty of funding despite it being one of the few robust sources of information about our young people's needs," Ms Sepuloni said.

In a statement released today Mr Henare outlined what the survey hopes to achieve.

"This survey will provide information covering a range of areas including culture and ethnicity, home and family life, the school environment, health, risky behaviours, injuries, employment, exposure to violence and community connectedness.

"In addition, the survey will explore expanding our youth health data to include emerging concerns such as internet safety in a mobile age, use of performance enhancing drugs in secondary school sports, and internet and gaming addiction," he said.

The survey will be carried out once every three years, from 2018/2019 onwards.

