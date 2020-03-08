Government to roll out coronavirus response plan to support staff and businesses

“Ministers are actively considering a range of options in response to the impact of COVID-19, and Cabinet will discuss these tomorrow,” Mr Robertson said.



“We are taking the necessary steps to best protect the New Zealand economy from the global economic disruption caused by COVID-19 and to position us to successfully come out the other side of it.



“We’re in regular contact with business, unions and affected industries about how COVID-19 is affecting cashflow. We’re taking a calm and measured approach to this unfolding situation and working alongside affected communities as we respond.



“We have already taken steps to implement the immediate measures suggested by Business New Zealand and the CTU at our meeting with them last week, including the request that Government departments and agencies pay their bills within 10 days.



“The sense I’ve got from industry is there is an understanding that this situation – an export shock with domestic flow-on impacts – is different to others the economy has experienced in recent years.



“That means a tailor-made response is required. Industry representatives are telling us they are seeing different effects on different industries in different regions. A one-size-fits-all approach is not what is needed.



“The Government is in a strong position to invest and support the economy. We’ve been running surpluses, and our net debt position at 19.5 per cent of GDP is well below other countries and what we inherited. The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme will also stimulate the economy as we boost investment in road, rail, hospital and school infrastructure.”



Tomorrow, Mr Robertson is meeting with the CEOs of New Zealand’s major banks to discuss the work they are doing to support their business and personal customers.



“It’s important that New Zealand works as one to respond to this rapidly changing situation. Our meeting is an opportunity to discuss the range of measures banks are taking, as well as discussing the Government’s targeted action.”