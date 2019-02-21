Government reveals easing of border restrictions for some resident work visa holders, partners of Kiwis

Some temporary visa holders who are overseas will be allowed back into New Zealand, as will some partners of Kiwi citizens and residents.

New Zealand Visitor's Visa (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Government announced today a new border exemption policy for people with visas who have "strong, ongoing links to New Zealand".



Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said it would apply to visa holders "who must have retained their job or business in New Zealand".

"Plus their partners and dependent children, will be able to apply for this exception from early October when the new category opens".

Read more Kiwis with partners overseas wanting to enter NZ frustrated with confusing immigration rules

“Many of these visa holders and their families have lived in New Zealand for years and have built lives here with the hope and expectation that they would be able to stay longer-term in New Zealand," Faafoi said.

"It is only fair to let these visa holders return given their long-standing and ongoing connections to this country."

It was also revealed the Australia partners of New Zealanders, as well as those from 61 visa-waiver countries, may be granted an exception to travel here.

Read more Those with NZ work visas who are stuck overseas plead to be able to return home

Faafoi said New Zealand can handle 7000 people in managed isolation at one time.

"Those who fit the specific criteria of this new normally resident border exception category are now able to be managed within our system alongside returning citizens and permanent residents."