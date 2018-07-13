Government, private sector invests $16.5 million to boost electric vehicle usage

Twenty-nine low-emissions vehicle projects are to receive funding through a $4.5 million boost by Government and $12 million from the private sector.

Energy Minister Megan Woods made the announcement today, saying driving down transport emissions was a "key party of our plan to tackle climate change".

"We want to make it easier than ever for New Zealanders to get around in low emissions vehicles.

"The 29 projects range from increasing the number and availability of public charging stations to heavy electric truck trials," she said.

The latest funding is the seventh allocation from the Low Emissions Vehicles Contestable Fund.

The funding recipients included EV chargers on some Interislander Ferries, a trial of electric trucks and a high power charging hub in Auckland to charge four vehicles at once.

Ride share Mevo was given $500,000, and charities Everybody Eats and Asthma NZ were given funding for electric vehicles.