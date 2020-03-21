Government 'prepared to move quickly' to stop community spread of coronavirus

With the possibility of community spread of the coronavirus pandemic within New Zealand, the new Covid-19 alert system ensures that appropriate steps can be taken quickly to halt the rate of infection, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

Yesterday's announcement of the four level alert system sees New Zealand at stage two, concentrating on reducing contact where necessary to halt the possible spread, and therefore community spread of Covid-19.

However, schools will remain open for the time being, even though officials are investigating the possibility of two separate cases of community transmission of coronavirus.

Appearing on TVNZ 1's Q+A this morning though, Mr Robertson assured that everything is in place to react quickly if and when community spread is confirmed.

"We are operating on the advice of Ashley [Bloomfield, the Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health] and his team at the Ministry of Health," he says.

"They believe we are at level two. That includes a number of increased restrictions around movement for those over 70 and so on.

"What we're trying to do here is be able to move with the scientific advice, on how to create - as the Prime Minister said yesterday - is a wave country, rather than a spike one.

"Therefore, we will be prepared to move quickly through these levels as the advice evolves.

"As soon as we get a full understanding of those cases, we will be prepared to move.

"The advice we've got is we have to be able to sustain this kind of approach. I've heard people saying 'why don't you shut the country down for a couple of weeks?'

"In reality, we're talking about many months of needing to manage this virus. We now have a clear framework that I think all New Zealanders are able to understand.

"They need to be assured we will move rapidly through that framework, as that advice changes."

Mr Robertson added that halting the spread of Covid-19 will not be a quick-fix solution, with the alert system in place to be able to keep the public safe.

"We are in phase two, where the risks of community transmission are growing. If we believe we have community transmission, of course we move through the next two phases.

"We would move quickly through the phases on the focus of the advice we're getting. We are in the phase where we believe there are risks of community transmission, that's level two.

"We meet every single day, to be able to make sure we can move quickly, make sure we've got ourselves prepared for those phases.

"What I would say for all of those New Zealanders watching, is that quite clearly it's in all of our individual power to take actions to make sure we limit the spread of this virus.