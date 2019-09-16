TODAY |

Government pitches legislation to ban 'profits ahead of people' tactics by banks, insurers

The Government is aiming to ban banks and insurers from putting "profits ahead of people". 

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said the regulations of financial conduct could see initiatives such as target-based sales banned. 

"Incentives such as overseas trips or bonuses for selling a certain amount of insurance policies can lead to sales staff pressuring customers into buying unsuitable products, like policies they can never claim on," Mr Faafoi said. 

"Removing these types of incentives will provide better protections for consumers from misconduct."

New legislation would see a licensing system for banks, insurers and deposit takers like credit unions, it would make sure they meet "high standards of customer treatment" and it would ban incentives based on sale targets. 

This would include commissions such as overseas trips, bonuses for selling financial products, leader boards, and performance management based on sale volume. 

"Reviews by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Financial Markets Authority have also highlighted other problems in the banking and insurance sectors, which include weak systems for managing conduct risks and ensuring good conduct is a priority in their business," Mr Faafoi said.

ANZ, ASB, Kiwibank and Westpac were the most complained about banks to the Ombudsman in the 2018/19 financial year. Source: RNZ/ Supplied
