Government to look at use of electric prodders and tail twisting at rodeos - but doesn't want a ban

The Government is putting rodeos on notice amid calls for them to be banned.

Associate Agriculture minister Meka Whaitiri has asked officials to see how animal welfare at rodeos can be improved.

"I have asked that the use of calves, electric prodders, flank straps, tail twisting and rope burning be specifically looked at in this work.

Ms Whaitiri says there are concerns about the use of animals in rodeos. But she doesn't want to ban them because there are a number of communities where they are a well attended annual event.

Rodeos are already subject to the Animal Welfare Act and are required to have a vet and animal welfare officer present at every event.

"The use of electric prodders is already addressed in animal welfare regulations I am currently considering," she says.

"Tail twisting is not permitted under the Animal Welfare Act and tail breaking can be prosecuted."