TODAY |

Government limits mass indoor gatherings to 100 people, excluding schools and workplaces

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Indoor gatherings in New Zealand have been limited to a maximum of 100 people amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Health Minister announced today. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

These measures don’t apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport. Source: 1 NEWS

It does not apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport. 

"This will affect people's lives," David Clark said. "People will need to think of that 100 number. I can understand the upsetting nature of that for people who have those events planned."

"Large gatherings and events are a high-risk environment for the spread of infectious diseases like Covid-19, because people often behave in ways that facilitate transmission at these events."

"We know this has specific implications for the hospitality sector. We will work with the sector over the next 24-36 hours to develop guidance."

Source: Breakfast

The total number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in New Zealand has risen to 28, with eight new cases confirmed today.

On Monday, the Prime Minister restricted all large gatherings to 500 people, excluding schools and universities. 

Events around the country had already been cancelled or postponed due to the virus, including the March 15 terrorist attack service, the Pasifika Festival, and numerous sporting games and concerts. 

Earlier this week Australia limited mass gatherings of up to 100 indoors and 500 outdoors. 

New Zealand
Health
Politics
Anna Whyte
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fiji confirms first coronavirus case - a flight attendant who briefly passed through Auckland
2
New Zealand's number of coronavirus cases rises to 28
3
Shoppers queue as Auckland supermarket takes action against coronavirus panic buying
4
RSA president on the brink of tears as Anzac Day services and Poppy Day Appeal cancelled
5
Jacinda Ardern urges public to dismiss rumours circulating around coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cardi B to donate proceeds from coronavirus rant remix to Covid-19 victims

Restrictions for coronavirus inadequate, after person symptomatic on flight, says traveller

Qantas stops all international flights, stands down 20,000 staff
02:50

New Zealand's number of coronavirus cases rises to 28