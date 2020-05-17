Government confirms ban on new coal boilers

The Government has confirmed it will ban new coal-fired boilers and is proposing to phase out coal boilers altogether by 2037.

Energy Minister Megan Woods said it would "make a real difference to New Zealand’s emissions profile". The ban would be "a significant boost to our clean energy sector, helping us on our path to a cleaner, smarter economy", she added.



Woods said the Government is also considering how to phase out other fossil fuels.



"The amount of coal displaced by these proposals equates to about 500,000 tonnes each year," Woods said.





"Once the changes are fully in place it will mean the equivalent of between 400,000 to 550,000 cars being removed from our roads in a single year."

