Government clears up confusion surrounding 'essential businesses' certification

In the last 24 hours the Government has moved to clarify what it classifies as an “essential business”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today while there may be some change over the coming weeks "this is not a time to be flexible" and if in doubt a business should shut.

Supermarkets will remain open and stocked for the entire lockdown period so there is no need to panic buy, she says.

While dairies will also be open, they're having to enfore strict physical distancing rules and will often allow only one person in at a time.

Liquor stores shut unless they’re in one of the approximately 18 Licensing Trust Areas around the country.

Despite earlier confusion around whether takeaways will be allowed, it has now been confirmed they will have to close, alongside restaurants, cafes and bars.

Fresh delivery of unprepared food, such as My Food Bag, and online grocery shopping, will still be allowed.

The Warehouse will shut, while companies like Bunnings, Placemakers and Mitre 10 will not be open to the public but stay open for trade with companies as part of the construction supply chain.

Rubbish will still be collected but recycling differs between councils.

In Christchurch and Auckland, recycling will go out as normal, but in Wellington recycling will have to go to the landfill.

Therefore, Wellington Mayor Andy Foster asked people to keep a hold of their recycling where possible until the lockdown is over.

“For the mixed recycling, there’s a long series of conveyor belts. We’ve constantly got people on those belts who are sorting the materials, it’s not automatically sorted by itself,” Mr Foster told 1 NEWS.