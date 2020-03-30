Government announces new leave scheme for vulnerable essential workers

The Government has announced a new leave scheme for people working for essential services and need to take leave during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield Source: Getty

Speaking to media today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there are workers who are vulnerable to the Covid-19 and who have vulnerable people at home.

"We need to ensure they have the ability to take leave and not feel pressured to stay at work," she says.

Affected businesses will be able to pay those workers at the same rate as the wage subsidy scheme, of $585.80 per week for full-time workers and $350 per week for part-time workers.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says it'll make sure workers can still get an income if they're unwell or unable to work.

"Not all workers in essential businesses will be in this position, but for those who are, it is a significant problem. For some workers this could be for the duration of the lockdown."