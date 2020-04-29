Government announces $15 million investment to improve rural broadband

The Government has announced it will invest $15 million to improve rural broadband.

The package includes upgrading mobile towers and wi-fi systems as well as antennas for some properties.

“This investment brings broadband services to rural households that are currently without access to the internet, and means remote communities will be much better equipped to get going again when we exit lockdown,” Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi said.

“With the impacts of Covid-19 seeing increasing numbers of New Zealanders using broadband for education, work and maintaining links with friends and whānau, connectivity is more important than ever before.”

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones said upgrading infrastructure is likely to be the fastest way to provide broadband to rural households where there is currently coverage but the towers are at or near capacity.

“This work will bolster network capacity for under-served rural households.

“Broadband connectivity is crucial for kick-starting economic activity in rural areas and the capacity upgrades are urgent.

“While New Zealand looks to put the economy on the path to recovery, we must ensure our rural communities aren’t left behind. Having broadband services means tamariki can do remote learning from home, and whānau will have better access to information and business and employment opportunities.”