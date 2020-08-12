Government to announce Covid-19 lockdown decision tomorrow afternoon

The Government will announce its alert levels decision at 5.30pm tomorrow.

Jacinda Ardern speaks to media on August 12 Source: Getty

The decision comes after Aucklanders were forced back into a Level 3 lockdown yesterday at midday, while the rest of the country moved to Alert Level 2.

Cabinet will meet tomorrow afternoon after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives an update on the number of coronavirus cases at 1pm

At 5.30pm, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to hold a press conference to announce the decision.

On Tuesday, four people in a South Auckland family became New Zealand's first cases of community transmission in over 100 days.

Since then, that cluster has grown to 17, all in Auckland.

There are currently 36 active cases, including those in managed isolation.

In total, there has been 1238 confirmed cases and 351 probable cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

One person is currently in hospital receiving treatment with coronavirus.