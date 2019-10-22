TODAY |

'It got worse and worse' - workers describe major fire at Sky City National Convention Centre site

Workers from the building site on Hobson Street opposite the SkyCity National Convention Centre have described the events that saw them evacuated after the a fire broke out at the central Auckland convention centre site this afternoon.

Fire crews are battling to extinguish the blaze that started around lunch time this afternoon, with nearby premises evacuated.

"We saw the smoke come up," one witness told 1 NEWS.

Flames can be seen coming from Sky City’s partly-built convention centre in central Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

"It was our lunch time, then we came out and it got worse and worse.

"Hopefully no one's hurt up there."

Workers have evacuated onto the streets near the Sky Tower. Source: 1 NEWS

Another witness described the drama of having to evacuate his site.

"All the controls you put in place at construction sites, nothing really prepares you for that sort of thing, for fires like that."

Crews from opposite the Hobson Street site were also evacuated. Source: 1 NEWS
