'It got worse and worse' - workers describe major fire at Sky City National Convention Centre site

Workers from the building site on Hobson Street opposite the SkyCity National Convention Centre have described the events that saw them evacuated after the a fire broke out at the central Auckland convention centre site this afternoon.

Fire crews are battling to extinguish the blaze that started around lunch time this afternoon, with nearby premises evacuated.

"We saw the smoke come up," one witness told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It was our lunch time, then we came out and it got worse and worse.

"Hopefully no one's hurt up there."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another witness described the drama of having to evacuate his site.